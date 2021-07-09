COVID-19: Pfizer Suggests Third Dose Booster against Delta Variant for Vaccinated

Pfizer is preparing a third booster Covid shot to take on the deadly Delta variant, the company revealed.

The pharma corporation is seeking emergency authorization from the US FDA for another jab to be administered six-to-twelve months after full vaccination.

Preliminary data given from the company's own booster study shows that antibody levels leap - five-to-10-fold after being inoculated with a third dose compared to just a second dose vaccine regimen, company's representative Dr. Mikael Dolsten said.

“There is a lot of fear and concern” about variants, Dolsten said, citing data from both Israel and Britain on the vaccine’s effectiveness over time.

“We are confident that such a boost will be highly effective against the delta variant.”

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, which collaborated to develop the vaccine are reportedly tweaking it to be more aggressive in its defense against the Delta variant that was first detected in India.

Estimations are that in a few months Delta will be dominant variant in Europe and US.

Fully vaccinated people aren’t immune from catching Covid, but they have a better means of resisting catching the disease caused by the Delta variant.

Those who only received one dose of the jab have a 33 percent protection against Delta - but the risk of coming down with a severe disease that would require hospitalization is much lower.

For the many who have not been vaccinated - the large majority of under 30s - they have zero immunity against it./sun