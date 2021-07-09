US President Biden and Secretary Blinken Addressed Participants in Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia via Video Call

"I'm sorry I'm not with you live, but I take this opportunity to say that the United States supports the Three Seas initiative. I thank President Radev and Minister Petkov for hosting this summit," US President Joe Biden said in a video to the participants in the "Three Seas" initiative on July 8.

"With incredible potential to improve the prosperity of this region."

The United States supports every step so that relations in your region and with the institutions can be improved, so that Europe can fulfill its long-standing goal of being united and live in peace.

Democracies should prove that they can work for their peoples, invest in good infrastructure in a transparent way, including on your own initiative to eradicate corruption, by working together, you will strengthen sovereignty, you will strengthen energy security, and all citizens of the region will be able to compete and thrive in the 21st century, so that the world is more secure and there are no countries sabotaging others through cyber-attacks. These were the main points underlined by Biden and Blinken.

"We can achieve it together, thank you and good luck! ", US President Joe Biden said at the end of his video address to the participants in the" Three Seas "initiative.