Weather in Bulgaria: Hot and Sunny, Temperatures up to 35 Degrees

Business | July 9, 2021, Friday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Hot and Sunny, Temperatures up to 35 Degrees pixabay.com

On Friday there will be sun in the morning. In the afternoon there will be a temporary increase of clouds with occasional showers in Central Bulgaria and the Balkan range. Maximum temperatures 30°-35° C, for Sofia 30° C.

Along the Black Sea coastline there will be sun, with a temporary increase of clouds in the afternoon but no precipitation. Maximum temperatures 26°-29° C, cooler to the north of Cape Shabla at 26° C. Temperature of the sea water 22° - 24° C, sea state 2-3.

Over the mountains the weather will be predominantly sunny, with a temporary increase of clouds in the afternoon and occasional brief showers in the mountains of Central Bulgaria. Maximum temperature above 1,200 m. 23° C, above 2,000 m. – around 17° C. Maximum temperature in Borovets and Pamporovo 21° C. In Bansko temperatures will reach 25° C.

Over the weekend the weather will be sunny. Cumulus clouds will gather in the afternoon over the southwestern regions and there will be showers and thunder in isolated places on Saturday, mostly in the mountains.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria