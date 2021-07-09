COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 55 New Cases, Administered Vaccines Continue to Drop

July 9, 2021, Friday
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 55 New Cases, Administered Vaccines Continue to Drop

In the last 24 hours 55 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria. This is the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, the percentage of positive samples decreases - from 0.48% to 0.43%. Most cases were found in Sofia-city - 19. In 16 districts there is not a single new registered case.

These are Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Razgrad, Ruse, Sliven, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol.

The total number of people infected with the virus in Bulgaria reached 422,353.

There are nearly 160 registered as cured. The total of recovered from the virus is 396,219. Five people lost the battle with the disease in the past 24 hours.

More than 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given.

The number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in Bulgaria is 841,794.

