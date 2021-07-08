Study Says Recent Heat Wave in North America Likely Linked to Global Climate Change

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 8, 2021, Thursday // 10:39
Bulgaria: Study Says Recent Heat Wave in North America Likely Linked to Global Climate Change

A record-breaking heat wave that hit the western United States and Canada at the end of June would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, according to an analysis by a group of leading climate scientists.

The World Weather Attribution group said that global warming, caused by greenhouse gas emissions, made the heat wave at least 150 times more likely to happen.

To investigate whether climate change played a role, the scientists analysed historical observations and computer simulations to compare the climate as it is today, after about 1.2 degrees C of global warming since the late 1800s, with the climate of the past.

They found the observations were so extreme they lie far outside the range of historically observed temperatures. But with the climate of today, it was estimated the event could take place once in a thousand years.

Looking into the future, if the planet were to warm by two degrees Celsius - which could happen as early as the 2040s at the current rate - heat waves like these would occur every five to ten years and be around a degree Celsius hotter.

This meant that adaptation plans need to be designed for temperatures well above the range witnessed in the past, the team warned./msn

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria