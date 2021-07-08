Survey: Over 70% of Staff is Vaccinated in only 4% of Schools in Bulgaria

Over 70% of the staff has been vaccinated against COVID-19 in only 4% of the schools in Bulgaria. In kindergartens this share is 3%. In almost two thirds of the schools the vaccinated pedagogical and non-pedagogical specialists are less than 30%, in the kindergartens this is the situation in 75% of the teams.

This shows a study by the Ministry of Education and Science (MES), conducted in early July this year. At the same time, the vaccination of employees in kindergartens and schools is a key prerequisite for the calm attendance of classes during the upcoming school year.

That is why the Ministry of Education and Science has launched an information campaign for vaccination in the system of preschool and school education. The idea of ​​the campaign is for those employed in the system to be able to make informed choices for or against vaccines. Regional meetings with principals of kindergartens and schools are already taking place. To them, medical professionals with national and regional authority answer all the questions about the benefits and risks of coronavirus vaccines. There will also be widespread talks on the subject at school level.

The Ministry of Education and Science prepares updated guidelines and useful materials for returning to the present educational process after long distance learning, as well as for potentially urgent transition back to distance learning. They will be distributed to schools and kindergartens through the regional education departments. An easily accessible and up-to-date database with information and materials regarding personal health and safety in the pandemic for the needs of the education system will also be provided.

According to experts, vaccines are the safest way to protect ourselves, loved ones, students and colleagues from COVID-19. And summer is the best time for immunization because of the small number of patients.

45% of Bulgarian teachers do not plan to be immunized against COVID

The information campaign is necessary, according to the members of the Branch Council in the system of preschool and school education. At the suggestion of the social partners, it was decided that the teachers who were vaccinated would receive two days of additional paid leave. They will be able to use it of their choice - once or twice after the first or second dose of vaccine.

Schools that reach at least 70% of vaccinated staff will receive a special certificate from the Ministry of Education and Science for their contribution to public health.