Today Bulgaria Will Host Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia

The Sixth Summit of the “Three Seas” Initiative will take place in Sofia in the next two days, July 8 and 9. The forum is hosted by Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev.

Yesterday he met with Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Investment Fund on the "Three Seas" initiative.

According to Rumen Radev, the Investment Fund has proven its effectiveness by making its first investments in key sectors for connectivity in the region, such as energy, transport and digitalization.

He noted that high added value is a top priority when choosing projects to attract more investment.

For the opening is scheduled a video address by US President Joe Biden, and in person in Sofia or online the meeting will be attended by heads of state and senior leaders of the 12 countries of the Initiative together as strategic partners like the United States, the European Commission and Germany.

However, the main part is dedicated to a two-day forum with over 400 representatives of Bulgarian and international business.

They will discuss how to achieve energy and transport connectivity in the area between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas, specifically in a public-private partnership. The member countries are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria.