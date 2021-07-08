Today Bulgaria Will Host Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia

Business | July 8, 2021, Thursday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Today Bulgaria Will Host Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia internet

The Sixth Summit of the “Three Seas” Initiative will take place in Sofia in the next two days, July 8 and 9. The forum is hosted by Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev.

Yesterday he met with Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Investment Fund on the "Three Seas" initiative.

According to Rumen Radev, the Investment Fund has proven its effectiveness by making its first investments in key sectors for connectivity in the region, such as energy, transport and digitalization.

He noted that high added value is a top priority when choosing projects to attract more investment.

For the opening is scheduled a video address by US President Joe Biden, and in person in Sofia or online the meeting will be attended by heads of state and senior leaders of the 12 countries of the Initiative together as strategic partners like the United States, the European Commission and Germany.

However, the main part is dedicated to a two-day forum with over 400 representatives of Bulgarian and international business.

They will discuss how to achieve energy and transport connectivity in the area between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas, specifically in a public-private partnership. The member countries are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria