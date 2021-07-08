GERB Criticized Again Caretaker Government

At another election briefing, GERB MP candidates criticized the caretaker government for non-functioning socio-economic measures and "accusations against the former rulers".

According to Denitsa Satcheva and Lachezar Borisov, the aid did not reach the business, and personal guarantees were needed for lending, which made the process difficult. GERB claims that the caretaker government proves the success of the former rulers every day.

An example, according to Alexander Nenkov, was yesterday's statement by caretaker economy minister Petkov that over 600 foreign investors wanted to invest in the country. This proved that the business environment is good, according to Nenkov.

In response to questions from journalists, Alexander Nenkov criticized Boyko Rashkov for his statements against GERB, incl. and allegations of vote-buying.