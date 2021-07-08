COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Infections Continue to Drop, 60 New Cases

The number of new cases positive for coronavirus in our country is decreasing and for the last day there are only 60 new infected, which is 27 less than the previous day.

12,258 tests were performed in total, or 1,916 less than the previous 24 hours. The percentage of positive samples continues to fall - from 0.61% to 0.48%.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are already 422,298. The active cases are decreasing and are now 8,108, which is 78 less than in the previous report.

The number of hospitalized patients is also declining and they are now 959, which is 2 less than the previous day.

The number of people admitted to intensive care units increased to 113, 2 more than yesterday. 146 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and their total number is now 396,061.

For the second day in a row, 2 patients have died, so the total number of those who lost the battle with the virus so far in Bulgaria is 18,129.

The unified information portal also provides data on the doses of vaccines administered. They are a total of 1,823,403 so far.

The number of people with completed second immunization is already 836,153 - 12.1%. For the last 24 hours, 12,842 vaccines have been given.