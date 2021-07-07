Bulgarian CEC Removed Immunity of MP Candidate Allegedly Involved in Vote-buying

Politics | July 7, 2021, Wednesday // 23:59
Bulgaria: Bulgarian CEC Removed Immunity of MP Candidate Allegedly Involved in Vote-buying

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on July 7 decided to remove the immunity of the candidate MP, Tsvetelin Georgiev, from “Stand Up! Thugs Out!”. The decision is published on the CEC’s website.

Earlier today, Chief Prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, asked the immunity of the candidate MP to be canceled because of alleged involvement in vote-buying in a village in Bourgas district.

The candidate MP was removed from the list of candidates fro MPs in order to clarify the whole truth and not to hinder the investigation, representatives of the political formation said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria