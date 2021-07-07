Bulgarian CEC Removed Immunity of MP Candidate Allegedly Involved in Vote-buying
Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on July 7 decided to remove the immunity of the candidate MP, Tsvetelin Georgiev, from “Stand Up! Thugs Out!”. The decision is published on the CEC’s website.
Earlier today, Chief Prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, asked the immunity of the candidate MP to be canceled because of alleged involvement in vote-buying in a village in Bourgas district.
The candidate MP was removed from the list of candidates fro MPs in order to clarify the whole truth and not to hinder the investigation, representatives of the political formation said.
