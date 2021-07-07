Vaccinated Small Business Personnel without Mandatory Masks from Today

As of today, vaccinated employees against COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks at their workplaces, according to an Order by Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov signed on Tuesday (July 6th).

However, this Order revoked same relief for cured employees who were ill and they should continue to wear masks.

With this Order, the requirement for small working groups is abolished and masks can no longer be worn only if people have been vaccinated, without specifying the size of the team.

However, it does not follow that vaccinated clients of e.g. shops can enter without masks, as they are not employees.

Condition remains that the relief for employees is at the discretion of the employer, probably because it may be unreasonable in high-risk places, such as. hospitals or medical facilities.