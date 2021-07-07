Vaccinated Small Business Personnel without Mandatory Masks from Today

Society » HEALTH | July 7, 2021, Wednesday // 09:56
Bulgaria: Vaccinated Small Business Personnel without Mandatory Masks from Today

As of today, vaccinated employees against COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks at their workplaces, according to an Order by Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov signed on Tuesday (July 6th).

However, this Order revoked same relief for cured employees who were ill and they should continue to wear masks.

With this Order, the requirement for small working groups is abolished and masks can no longer be worn only if people have been vaccinated, without specifying the size of the team.

However, it does not follow that vaccinated clients of e.g. shops can enter without masks, as they are not employees.

Condition remains that the relief for employees is at the discretion of the employer, probably because it may be unreasonable in high-risk places, such as. hospitals or medical facilities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria