Weather Today - Hot and Sunny

Today it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness mainly over Eastern Bulgaria and in some places it will rain and thunders are expected.

A light north-northeast wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria up to moderate. The maximum temperatures will be between 30° and 35°C, in the most eastern regions a little lower temperatures are expected, according to a reference on the NIMH website.

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month and will remain almost unchanged.

Over the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places it will rain. It is also possible to see some thunders. Moderate north-northeast wind is expected to blow.

Maximum temperatures will be between 24 ° and 28 °C. The temperature of the sea water is 22-24 °C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with cumulus clouds and in places in the eastern parts it will rain with thunders. A light to moderate north-northeast wind will blow.

The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 24 °C, at 2000 meters - about 17 °C.