Economy: 602 Foreign Companies Intend to Invest in Bulgaria

Business » INDUSTRY | July 7, 2021, Wednesday // 09:05
In the span of five weeks, 602 foreign companies sent letters about intended investments in Bulgaria, caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov told a briefing on Tuesday during which he reported on the results of a competition to this end among the economic advisors of Bulgarian services for trade and economic issues abroad.

Petkov said that the letters "are not general talk but genuine intentions for investment". Letters about intended investments were received in all trade and economic services Bulgaria has abroad. Of the 602 letters, 129 are about direct intentions for investments and export, 218 about interest in investment, and 255 about cooperation.

Petkov said that the next part of the effort is to realize these intentions. The Economy Minister said that he hopes that one such direct investment will be announced already on July 10. Petkov said that this is a European company from the sector of new generation electric vehicles which intends to invest close to 140 million euros in Bulgaria.

"I hope that if on Saturday we sign this memorandum, we can have two of these cars parked in front of the building of the Ministry," Petkov said. Stamen Yanev, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency, said that the ambition is to realize the intentions in these 602 letters as quickly as possible./BTA

