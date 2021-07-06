Blockchain in Technology Set to Transform the Gaming Industry

Have you been wondering if there is any connection between cryptocurrencies and the gaming industry? We want to take the time to explore all the open possibilities on how blockchain technology may transform the gaming industry. We all agree that the gaming industry has been redefined by technology in recent years. Virtual reality has become a common trend to gaming enthusiasts. While you may not be aware, blockchain has become an integral pillar in the development of various industries, including the gaming world.

What is the Current State of the Gaming Industry?

If you are an avid gamer, you will agree that conventional gaming is based on centralized platforms. What this means is that the relevant data to a specific game is stored in servers, which are controlled by administrators. The account information and history records are kept in the servers and there are also some gaming assets that players can collect. The data is owned and controlled by a company and this means that as a player you do have ownership rights of the account and the gaming assets. In essence, all the power lies with the gaming company.

How Blockchain is Changing The Gaming World

Here are some key areas that blockchain technology is helping in redefining the gaming industry:

Owing Assets

There are a number of in-game assets that players would love to keep. Blockchain technology makes this a possibility, as is the case with NFTs. As such, each of the assets in a game can be created as a token with a unique identity. This will make the gaming industry better as the tokens can be distributed across the network.

Gaming Transparency

When you read the Bitcoin Prime review, you will notice that most people appreciate the transparency levels in the crypto markets. With the decentralized system, game developers are able to create economical systems in their games. This makes it cheaper for players to unlock the different levels in a particular game.

Empowering Gamers

The way most games are set, as a player there is nothing much you can do if you do not like a particular asset. This is set to change as blockchain technology gives the power back to the gamers. As such, developers can heed the calls and feedback of the players and make the necessary adjustments.

Streamlined Payment Options

Blockchain is a decentralized system and as such, there are no intermediaries. This will cut down on the costs in a game and also improve the speed of completing transactions.

Challenges of Blockchain Technology in the Gaming Industry

It is exciting to know that there is hope in introducing blockchain technology to the gaming industry. However, this comes with a few limitations. Scalability is one of the key challenges as centralized networks are faster. Generally, since cryptocurrencies are still new, there is a very low demand for blockchain-based games, which is a limitation as well.

Generally, there is a challenge with maintenance and resources, which makes it difficult to keep up with the centralized networks. However, there are so many testing activities happening and there are some bold developers who have already started testing the waters. It is just a matter of time before blockchain technology starts to give the centralized servers a run for their money.

Final Thoughts

Blockchain is the future of the gaming world and promises to transform the industry. This could be the end of the monopolistic game developers and publishers. Gamers will have a wide range of options and not have to incur so much money when playing online games. While this may take some time before the effects can be felt, it is certainly worth the wait.