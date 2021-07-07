87 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | July 7, 2021, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: 87 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria pixabay.com

87 are the new cases of COVID-19, confirmed in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours by 14,174 tests performed. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. This means that the share of positive samples is 0.6 percent.

Two patients with COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims of the disease in Bulgaria to 18,127. Three hundred and six people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total number cured since the beginning of the pandemic is 395,915 961 people are treated in hospitals, 111 of them in intensive care units.

The active cases to date are 8196, and the total number of confirmed cases of KOVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic - 422 238. During the last 24 hours 11,172 doses of vaccine were given. The total number of doses administered in Bulgaria so far is 1,810,576.

