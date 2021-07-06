Late Drama Sent Italy to Euro 2020 Final after Penalty Shootout against Spain

Sports | July 6, 2021, Tuesday // 23:58
Bulgaria: Late Drama Sent Italy to Euro 2020 Final after Penalty Shootout against Spain video caption

Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach the Euro 2020 final after an enthralling semi-final at a roaring Wembley stadium in London.

After Alvaro Morata's penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final with either England or Denmark in London on Sunday.

 Federico Chiesa looked as if he had sent Italy - who are unbeaten in 33 games - to the final in normal time with a delightful curled finish to cap off a quick counter.

But Morata stepped off the bench to slot an equaliser with 10 minutes to go after a one-two with Dani Olmo.

However, the Juventus forward's penalty miss in the shootout proved costly as Spain lost a semi-final for the first time in their history.

Roberto Mancini's Italy side have been arguably the best team in the tournament - and had won their previous 13 games - and deserve their place in the final.

However, this was the toughest they have had to work, and they only managed one shot between Morata's equaliser and the shootout.

This was the 10th occasion both Spain and Italy have competed in a penalty shootout at a major tournament, more than any other European nations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria