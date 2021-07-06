Late Drama Sent Italy to Euro 2020 Final after Penalty Shootout against Spain
Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach the Euro 2020 final after an enthralling semi-final at a roaring Wembley stadium in London.
After Alvaro Morata's penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final with either England or Denmark in London on Sunday.
But Morata stepped off the bench to slot an equaliser with 10 minutes to go after a one-two with Dani Olmo.
However, the Juventus forward's penalty miss in the shootout proved costly as Spain lost a semi-final for the first time in their history.
Roberto Mancini's Italy side have been arguably the best team in the tournament - and had won their previous 13 games - and deserve their place in the final.
However, this was the toughest they have had to work, and they only managed one shot between Morata's equaliser and the shootout.
This was the 10th occasion both Spain and Italy have competed in a penalty shootout at a major tournament, more than any other European nations.
