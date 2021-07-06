Prosecutor-General Geshev Called Caretaker PM Yanev and Chairwoman of CEC

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev spoke on the phone with caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Kamelia Neykova.

During the calls he confirmed the commitment of the Prosecutor's Office for active interaction between all responsible institutions to ensure the conduct of fair and transparent elections.

This is stated in a press release of the state prosecution after series of interviews of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, in which he criticized the work of the prosecutor's office on the issue of vote-buying.

"The Bulgarian prosecutor's office has taken all legal actions, according to its powers, to ensure compliance with the law before, during and after election day," Geshev assured his interlocutors, quoted in the press release.

This is done through the regional interdepartmental units, which coordinate the counteraction of the crimes against the political rights of the citizens by regions.

There is also central interdepartmental unit between the Prosecutor's Office and State Agency for National Security, working on violations and crimes in the election process.