Today Is International Kiss Day

International Kissing day, also known as World Kiss Day, is celebrated on July 6. As the name suggests, this day encourages people to pucker up and share a kiss with someone, whether it is their long-term partner or a crush they are trying to seduce.

The purpose behind this holiday is also to remind people about the value and simple pleasure of a kiss shared with a loved one, no matter if it is a romantic kiss or a friendly one.

History

It is believed that International Kissing Day was inspired by National Kissing Day in the United Kingdom. This unofficial holiday was so popular in the UK, sponsored by many brands and celebrities, that during the early 2000s it spread across the world and turned into an international celebration.

While this day started as a holiday to celebrate love and romantic kissing, it is now also a reminder that even just a simple kiss on the cheek can bring people closer to each other, and is a symbol of love and care.

A kiss can also mean different things in different cultures, in some it is used as a greeting, in others it is a way to show respect for one's elders, and in many it is reserved for moments of intimacy with a loved one.

Interesting facts about kissing:

There is a lot of disagreement among scientists as to why humans kiss. Some believe it is instinctual, while others think it is a learned behavior.

Most people (two-thirds, in fact) tilt their head to the right when kissing someone.

Kissing releases dopamine in our systems, which means that it works in a similar way that addictive drugs do in our bodies. Dopamine creates feelings of pleasure, which is why when we kiss we want to do it repeatedly.

Lips have many sensitive nerve endings, and are 100 times more sensitive than fingertips.

Kissing is good for your health. When people kiss, around 80 million bacteria are transferred between the two mouths. This introduces new bacteria to the body, which improves the immune system.

Let the people in your life know you love them by sharing a kiss. Remember, it doesn't have to be romantic, a quick peck on someone's cheek is enough to show them you care.