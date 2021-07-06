Caretaker Energy Minister Wants to Dismiss Management of State Operator “Bulgartransgaz”

Energy Minister Andrei Zhivkov asked the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) to remove the management of Bulgartransgaz after an inquiry by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) confirmed Energy Ministry conclusions about ineffective management of the natural gas transmission company.



On Friday, the EWRC unveiled a report saying that Bulgartransgaz had failed to obtain tentative approval for the agreements on building and financing an extension to the TurkStream gas pipeline via Bulgaria, known in this country as Balkan Stream.



The EWRC check, ordered a day after the April 4 parliamentary elections, shows that Bulgartransgaz never asked the regulator to approve the agreements with the Saudi consortium Arkad and the Bulgarian-German Ferrostaal Balkangaz on building the pipeline, and the agreements on the bank loans which were used to pay the dues to the two companies.



All this is contrary to the Ordinance on Licensing Energy Sector Activities, the EWRC concluded.



Bulgartransgaz argued that these operations would enable it to save on interest by making advance payments under the contracts with Arkad and Ferrostaal.



The loan agreements signed by Bulgartransgaz increased the company's debt from 4 million BGN in early 2019 to over 2.6 billion BGN at present, the Energy Ministry said. These agreements should have been approved by the EWRC but Bulgartransgaz did not notify the regulator about them.



The EWRC's conclusions confirmed the evidence provided by the Energy Ministry soon after the caretaker government's tenure started in May. A review of the financial condition of the state-owned energy companies back then found that Bulgartransgaz's liabilities had increased dramatically due to the company's large-scale investment programme.



Later the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) said it is expecting a written confirmation to the Energy Minister's request to remove the Bulgartransgaz management. It will be considered by the BEH Board of Directors. The press release also points out that Bulgartransgaz opts for vertical integration and has a two-tier management system. It is an independent gas operator, as defined by the Energy Act. The BEH will announce its decision to the public.