COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 98 New Cases, 8 417 Active Cases

July 6, 2021, Tuesday
pixabay.com

98 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 19,607 tests were performed. This makes 0.5% positive samples, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are 8,417 active cases, of which 1,134 people are hospitalized and 123 are in the intensive care unit.

The death toll is 41. Thus, the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 18,125.

228 were cured. 7838 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given.

