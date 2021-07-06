Cricket Tournament for 4th Ambassador Champions Trophy held in Sofia

A friendly cricket tournament was held on Saturday, 3 July 2021 at the National Sports Academy "Vasil Levski" ground in Student City, Sofia. The tournament was organized by the Association India with the Cricket Federation of Bulgaria. This was the fourth such Annual cricket tournament held in Sofia for the Ambassador Champions Trophy 2021.

Mr. Lovesh Sharma, President of the Association India informed that three cricket teams participated in the tournament. This included the India-Bulgaria Cricket Club (IBCC), Medic University Cricket Club Sofia and the Barbarians Cricket Club. Winner of the tournament was Medic University Cricket Club which won the closely fought match against the India-Bulgarian Cricket Club in the finals.

Bakhtian Tahiri (IBCC) was awarded the prize of Best Batsman of the Tournament while Rohit Dhiman (IBCC) was adjudged as the Best Bowler of the Tournament.

Mr. Amdrey Lilov, the President of the Cricket Federation of Bulgaria said that the interest in cricket as a sport has been growing in Bulgaria over the years and more and more people were taking interest in the game.

Ambassador of India to Bulgaria congratulated all the teams and players for excellent performance and gave away Ambassador’s cup as the winner’s trophy to Medic University Cricket Club and the Runners-up cup to the India-Bulgarian Cricket Club.