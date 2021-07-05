July 2021 Elections Survey:There Is Such a People 0.2% ahead of GERB by 0.2 %

In a survey conducted between June 26 and July 1 among 1,011 respondents between June 26 and July, the Centre for Analysis and Marketing (CAM) found that the There Is Such a People (TISP) ranks 0.2 per cent ahead of GERB in the upcoming July 11 early parliamentary elections.

The results of the poll were presented at the BTA National Press Club on Monday. A week before polling day, TISP stands to gain 20.8 per cent of votes, GERB-UDF 20.6 per cent, BSP for Bulgaria 15.5 per cent, Democratic Bulgaria 12.3 per cent, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) 11.4 per cent, Rise Up! Thugs Out! 4.7 per cent, Bulgarian Patriots 3.3 per cent, Vazrazhdane 2.4 per cent, Bulgarian Summer 1.4 per cent, Left Union for a Pure and Sacred Republic 1.2 per cent, and other parties 2.1 per cent.

This would give TISP and GERB-UDF 55-60 seats each in the next parliament, BSP for Bulgaria will 40-45 seats, Democratic Bulgaria 32-36 seats, MRF 30-34 seats, and Rise Up! Thugs OuT! 12-14, Yulii Pavlov of CAM commented. About 60.7 per cent of respondents said they had firmly decided to go to the polls on July 11, almost 9 per cent would vote but have not set their choice 8 per cent still hesitate whether to vote, and 21.5 per cent are decided to stay out of the polls. The CAM estimates the number of people who are expected to exercise their franchise at between 3,300,000 and 3,400,000.

Fifty per cent of respondents assess the caretaker Cabinet's performance in on the whole positive terms, while 30.7 per cent assess it in rather negative terms. As many as 46.2 per cent rather approve the sanctions imposed by the US under the Magnitsky Act as they help fight corruption, and 29.8 per cent rather disapprove because they believe that the sanctions interfere in Bulgaria's domestic policy.

Asked whether the Magnitsky Act and the disclosures of the caretaker Cabinet have changed their voting preferences, 55.7 per cent of respondents said they would still vote for the same political force, about 5 per cent have shifted their preferences, 5 per cent planned to vote but gave up the idea, and another 6 per cent were not going to vote but have now changed their mind. A total of 19.3 per cent stood out of the previous elections and do not intend to vote on July 11, either.

The most approved politicians are President Rumen Radev (49.3 per cent) , TISP leader Slavi Trifonov (32.9 per cent), Vice President Iliana Iotova (32.7 per cent), and caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev (31.8 per cent). Radev is the only politician with approval exceeding disapproval. Respondents were also asked about COVID-19 vaccination, and 20.7 per cent said they had already been inoculated, 8.7 per cent are planning to get the jab at the earliest opportunity, 18.1 per cent will do so but will wait for a couple of months to see the effects, and 47.5 per cent stated that they do not plan to be vaccinated at this stage./BTA