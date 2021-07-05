New Rules for Travel by Ferry to the Greek Islands

Business » TOURISM | July 5, 2021, Monday // 11:49
Bulgaria: New Rules for Travel by Ferry to the Greek Islands pixabay.com

New rules for travel by ferry to the Greek islands come into force today in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reports "Kathimerini".

Passengers will be required to present one of the following documents: COVID-19 vaccination certificate; evidence of recent recovery from the disease; a negative PCR test done up to 72 hours before the trip, or a negative rapid test done up to 42 hours before the trip.

The rules apply to all passengers aged 12 and over. Persons between the ages of 12 and 17 have the right to travel by ferry and with a negative result from a self-test performed in the last 24 hours.

Passengers aged 12 and over are also advised to take their own tests before returning to the continent, Kathimerini writes.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ferry, greece, rules
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria