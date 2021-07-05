New rules for travel by ferry to the Greek islands come into force today in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reports "Kathimerini".

Passengers will be required to present one of the following documents: COVID-19 vaccination certificate; evidence of recent recovery from the disease; a negative PCR test done up to 72 hours before the trip, or a negative rapid test done up to 42 hours before the trip.

The rules apply to all passengers aged 12 and over. Persons between the ages of 12 and 17 have the right to travel by ferry and with a negative result from a self-test performed in the last 24 hours.

Passengers aged 12 and over are also advised to take their own tests before returning to the continent, Kathimerini writes.