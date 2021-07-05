Dozens of Cars with Flat Tires in Sofia

Dozens of cars in the Borovo district woke up with flat tires. This was signaled by NOVA viewers.

"The attack took place at the end of last week. Personally, my tires were cut twice ", said one of the victims on the air of" Hello, Bulgaria ".

"The case is not a precedent. Nowadays it is difficult to find a parking space. We want to solve the problem in a peaceful way, "explained another resident of the area.