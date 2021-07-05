COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 19 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | July 5, 2021, Monday // 08:29
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 19 New Cases pixabay.com

No one has died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

19 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours. The infected were identified after a total of 3,900 tests were performed. This means that the positive samples are 0.49%. 92 were cured.

There were a total of 1,245 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 152 were treated in intensive care units.

The total doses of coronavirus vaccines in Bulgaria are 1,791,061.

