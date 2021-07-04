England Preparing to Remove Covid-19 Restrictions
England will move into a period without legal restrictions where the public will have to exercise "personal responsibility" including on face masks, the housing secretary has said.
The next stage in the easing of Covid measures would be about personal choice and he would not choose to wear a face mask.
The prime minister Boris Jonson is expected to set out more details in the coming days.
All legal restrictions are expected to be lifted in England on 19 July.
The news come after doctors warned that some measures - including the use of face masks - should be kept beyond July, with the British Medical Association (BMA) calling the rise in infections alarming.
However government officials are preparing for a period where there won't be legal restrictions - the state won't be telling people what to do - but everyone will be able to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgement.
Vaccination however still remains "essential" in UK, so that every adult got protected from Covid.
