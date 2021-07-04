England Preparing to Remove Covid-19 Restrictions

Society » HEALTH | July 4, 2021, Sunday // 11:59
Bulgaria: England Preparing to Remove Covid-19 Restrictions pixabay

England will move into a period without legal restrictions where the public will have to exercise "personal responsibility" including on face masks, the housing secretary has said.

The next stage in the easing of Covid measures would be about personal choice and he would not choose to wear a face mask.

The prime minister Boris Jonson is expected to set out more details in the coming days.

All legal restrictions are expected to be lifted in England on 19 July.

The news come after doctors warned that some measures - including the use of face masks - should be kept beyond July, with the British Medical Association (BMA) calling the rise in infections alarming.

However government officials are preparing for a period where there won't be legal restrictions - the state won't be telling people what to do - but everyone will be able to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgement.

 "Different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks for example." said one government official.

Vaccination however still remains "essential" in UK, so that every adult got protected from Covid.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria