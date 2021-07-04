President Radev Congratulated President Biden with 4th of July
President Rumen Radev sent a congratulatory address to US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day - July 4.
"The long-standing friendship between Bulgaria and the United States has deep roots in the shared common values - support for democracy, protection of human rights, assistance for peace and security," Radev said in his congratulatory message to his American counterpart.
The Bulgarian President highlights the support provided by the United States during the difficult situation caused by COVID-19 over the past year, which proves the need for action against global crises.
The President also praised the participation of the United States as a strategic partner in the "Three Seas" initiative, which Bulgaria is hosting this year.
Rumen Radev is confident that the forthcoming Summit and Business Forum in Sofia will make a tangible contribution to accelerating economic growth, developing cooperation and connectivity between the countries participating in the initiative.
