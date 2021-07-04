COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 51 New Cases

The new cases in our country with coronavirus for the last 24 hours are 51. Positive samples are half a percent of all tested.

One person died. Seven people have been cured, according to the Unified Information Portal. Newly infected were detected using 9,865 tests.

Thus, the total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic reached 422,034, and the victims of the coronavirus - 18,084.

In 15 regions, no infected with the virus were registered. There are 8,661 active cases, of these 1,315 are hospitalized, 154 are in intensive care.

The number of people who have recovered since the beginning of the epidemic is 395,289, including 7 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,788,904 doses of vaccine have been given in Bulgaria, 3,597 have been given for the last 24 hours.