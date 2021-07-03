GERB Leader Borissov Paid Visit to Turkish President Erdogan

GERB political leader Boyko Borissov met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey on Saturday, which was shown from a video streamed on Borissov's Facebook page.

President Erdogan used the meeting to emphasize that the country which has the best migration policy in the region was Turkey.

"My good friend Boyko Borissov carried out a very good migration policy. Our relations were good. The mutual assistance between Bulgaria and Turkey regarding the migration policy will continue in the future as well," Erdogan noted.



He wished the Bulgarian people unity and solidarity ahead of the July 11 snap elections.



Borissov said he was happy to see Erdogan in good health as well as that the relations between Bulgaria and Turkey are good. In his words, Bulgarian Muslims are a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

Notably, Erdogan preferred to avoid handshake with Borissov in the very beginning of the meeting, perhaps due to the anti-Covid measures. From the official pictures provided by state Turkish news agency there was no Bulgarian flag to be seen in the room, but only Turkish flags were visible at the background of the two men.