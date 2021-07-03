Tips for Bedtime in Summer Heat

Summer is the season of hot heatwaves and difficult times during sleep.

The extent to which especially hot weather can lead to a bad night's rest for many should not be underestimated.

More worryingly, this can translate to a higher risk of accidents at work or on the road, or more errors being committed during daily tasks, according to the head of the Interdisciplinary Sleep Centre.

There are a few tips that can make hot nights more comfortable, especially in places where air conditions are not readily found.

Proper ventilation, closing windows and shutters during the day, and open them only before going to bed is basics.

Another tip, which sounds paradoxical, is to drink something hot.

Drinking something warm before going to bed, you're less likely to get sweaty, according to the expert.

Drinking alcohol in the evening may have a psychologically relaxing effect, but it's not a good idea in the summer heat.

it also dilates the blood vessels and supports night sweats

If you have a proper floor in the bedroom, you can tip some water there to help cool things down; you just have to be extremely careful when getting up from the bed then.

Of course as last resort you can always go and sleep on the terrace or in the basement.