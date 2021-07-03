People Immunized with Moderna Should Update Their Vaccination Certificates
The people who were immunised against Covid-19 with the Moderna vaccine and have completed the full vaccination cycle and already hold a European green certificate will need to download an updated version of the certificate, Information Services said on July 2.
The download of the document is completely free-of-charge and will be possible from July 3 (Saturday), after 10 o'clock.
The update of the document applies only to certificates of users with the Moderna vaccine.
The new version of the certificate can be downloaded from the portal of the National Health Information System HERE
When downloading the new certificate, the system will require entering a PIN, ID card number and National reference number or the number of the current European green certificate.
