People Immunized with Moderna Should Update Their Vaccination Certificates

Society » HEALTH | July 3, 2021, Saturday // 23:48
Bulgaria: People Immunized with Moderna Should Update Their Vaccination Certificates

The people who were immunised against Covid-19 with the Moderna vaccine and have completed the full vaccination cycle and already hold a European green certificate will need to download an updated version of the certificate, Information Services said on July 2.

The download of the document is completely free-of-charge and will be possible from July 3 (Saturday), after 10 o'clock.

The update of the document applies only to certificates of users with the Moderna vaccine.

The new version of the certificate can be downloaded from the portal of the National Health Information System HERE

When downloading the new certificate, the system will require entering a PIN, ID card number and National reference number or the number of the current European green certificate.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria