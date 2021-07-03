COVID-19 in Bulgaria 81 Newly Infected

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 81 from 16,184 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on July 3.

37 were confirmed from PCR and 44 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 421,983.

The active cases are 8,618.

Of the total, 1,3313 patients are in hospitals, 155 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 352 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 395,282

· 11,731 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,773,581

· 16 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 18,083.