Russia Records 23,218 COVID-19 Cases in past 24 hours

Russia recorded 23,218 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 23,543 the day before, bringing the total to 5,561,360, the federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 23,218 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,066 cases (13.2 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.42 per cent. Moscow confirmed 6,893 daily infections, down from 7,597 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,488 cases, down from 2,663 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 1,671 cases, up from 1,612 the day before.

The response center reported a new record of 679 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 672 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 136,565.
In the same 24 hours, 18,197 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 16,928 the day before, bringing the total to 5,035,518. (ANI/Sputnik)

