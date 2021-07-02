500 BGN for Vaccination in Albena Resort

Society | July 2, 2021, Friday // 10:29
Bulgaria: 500 BGN for Vaccination in Albena Resort

A new incentive for vaccination in the Black Sea resort of Albena.

The management offers BGN 500 for each immunized employee of the complex. Vladimir Georgiev, manager of one of the hotels in the resort and the staff, welcomed the idea of ​​the additional financial incentive.

"We are really grateful to our management for making these efforts for us and this gives an additional incentive for people to work with us," Georgiev said.

The hotel manager is adamant that this has a positive effect on business.

"This has a very good psychological effect on our guests, but also on the people who work here with us," Georgiev added.

The idea arose after a long discussion, according to the management of the resort.

"We discussed for a long time with our employees the way and importance of vaccination and to make the choice easier - we decided to motivate them with these BGN 500," commented the director of "Operation and Marketing" in the "Albena" resort  Margarita Todorova.

The financial stimulus is already paying off. In one of the hotels they have achieved 100% vaccination of the staff.

In Albena they believe that if they continue at such a pace - very soon they will achieve 100% immunization of workers in the Black Sea resort.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria