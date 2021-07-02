500 BGN for Vaccination in Albena Resort

A new incentive for vaccination in the Black Sea resort of Albena.

The management offers BGN 500 for each immunized employee of the complex. Vladimir Georgiev, manager of one of the hotels in the resort and the staff, welcomed the idea of ​​the additional financial incentive.

"We are really grateful to our management for making these efforts for us and this gives an additional incentive for people to work with us," Georgiev said.

The hotel manager is adamant that this has a positive effect on business.

"This has a very good psychological effect on our guests, but also on the people who work here with us," Georgiev added.

The idea arose after a long discussion, according to the management of the resort.

"We discussed for a long time with our employees the way and importance of vaccination and to make the choice easier - we decided to motivate them with these BGN 500," commented the director of "Operation and Marketing" in the "Albena" resort Margarita Todorova.

The financial stimulus is already paying off. In one of the hotels they have achieved 100% vaccination of the staff.

In Albena they believe that if they continue at such a pace - very soon they will achieve 100% immunization of workers in the Black Sea resort.