Grigor Dimitrov Knocked Out of Wimbledon

Grigor Dimitrov's participation at Wimbledon ended in the second round. The Bulgarian tennis star lost in three sets to Alexander Bublik after 4: 6, 6: 7 (6), 6: 7 (4).

The tennis player from Kazakhstan, who is 38th in the world, turned out to be an insurmountable obstacle for Dimitrov due to his strong serve.

Bublik scored 34 aces in the match. Despite the defeat, Dimitrov played at a good level. He had the advantage in the game plays, but the service pulled Bublik out at key moments.

The only breakthrough in the match came in the third game of the first set. Subsequently, both tennis players easily won their service games.

Dimitrov could have equalized at the last moment, but Bublik's opening shot helped him close the set with 6:4. In the next part there were no opportunities for breakthroughs and it was decided in a tiebreak.

Dimitrov took the lead with 4: 2, but lost subsequently. The same picture happened at the end of the third set.