Grigor Dimitrov Knocked Out of Wimbledon

Sports | July 2, 2021, Friday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Knocked Out of Wimbledon facebook

Grigor Dimitrov's participation at Wimbledon ended in the second round. The Bulgarian tennis star lost in three sets to Alexander Bublik after 4: 6, 6: 7 (6), 6: 7 (4).

The tennis player from Kazakhstan, who is 38th in the world, turned out to be an insurmountable obstacle for Dimitrov due to his strong serve.

Bublik scored 34 aces in the match. Despite the defeat, Dimitrov played at a good level. He had the advantage in the game plays, but the service pulled Bublik out at key moments.

The only breakthrough in the match came in the third game of the first set. Subsequently, both tennis players easily won their service games.

Dimitrov could have equalized at the last moment, but Bublik's opening shot helped him close the set with 6:4. In the next part there were no opportunities for breakthroughs and it was decided in a tiebreak.

Dimitrov took the lead with 4: 2, but lost subsequently. The same picture happened at the end of the third set.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria