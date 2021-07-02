42 Bulgarian Athletes to Take Part in Tokyo 2020 Olimpics

July 2, 2021
The General Meeting of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) approved on Thursday the composition of the Bulgarian delegation to the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. In Tokyo Bulgaria will be represented by 42 athletes in 14 sports.

Sport shooter Maria Grozdeva, who has five medals from previous Olympic Games, will be the flag bearer of the Bulgarians. The Tokyo Olympics will be her seventh Olympic Games, which is a record for Bulgarian sports.

BOC President Stefka Kostadinova greeted the Bulgarian athletes and thanked for the strong support, faith and courage on the part of the State.

The Bulgarian athletes will compete in 14 sports, including wrestling, weight lifting, shooting, boxing, rhythmic gymnastics and track and field events, as well as artistic gymnastics, tennis, and karate - the newest Olympic sport.

At the previous summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Bulgaria had 51 athletes in 14 sports. At the last two Olympics Bulgaria won a total of six medals: three silver and three bronze./BTA

