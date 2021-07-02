Incident: Bear Attacked a Woman in Park Belitsa

A woman was injured after being attacked by a bear. The incident happened near the park for dancing bears in Belitsa, confirmed to NOVA by the park management.

The woman went out to pick mushrooms when she was attacked by a wild animal. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital in Razlog.

"The woman is in the hospital in Razlog, she is in stable condition. The attack is a fact. It came from a wild bear near the park. Hundreds of people are currently coming to Belitsa to pick mushrooms. There were 10 people this morning. It is good that there were more people, they shouted and saved her ", explained the mayor of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski.

The bear is often seen on cameras near the park. Other non-aggressive bears roam the park.

