COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 73 from 13,903 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on July 2.

32 were confirmed from PCR and 41 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 421,902.

The active cases are 8,905.

Of the total, 1,434 patients are in hospitals, 163 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours: