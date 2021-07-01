World War Impossible Today Says Kremlin's Spokesman

Politics | July 1, 2021, Thursday
A major war is currently impossible because of the nuclear parity, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Thursday, answering a question on a potential world war with the use of nuclear weapons.

"Can a war happen? Putin said it clearly [during the Direct Line] that this is unlikely. We are being safeguarded by the nuclear parity," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, it is difficult to overestimate the importance of nuclear parity because it is a mechanism that "stabilizes the entire system of international relations."

"Attempts to disrupt this parity are being made constantly, and Russia took a number of measures to safeguard the entire system of nuclear parity," Peskov said.

 He explained that he is talking about the commissioning of systems that make it possible to uphold the nuclear parity and safeguard Russia from Washington obtaining the "right for a preemptive strike."

"I think we should not talk about a war at all because it is impossible," the presidential spokesman concluded./tass

