World War Impossible Today Says Kremlin's Spokesman
A major war is currently impossible because of the nuclear parity, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Thursday, answering a question on a potential world war with the use of nuclear weapons.
"Can a war happen? Putin said it clearly [during the Direct Line] that this is unlikely. We are being safeguarded by the nuclear parity," Peskov said.
According to Peskov, it is difficult to overestimate the importance of nuclear parity because it is a mechanism that "stabilizes the entire system of international relations."
"Attempts to disrupt this parity are being made constantly, and Russia took a number of measures to safeguard the entire system of nuclear parity," Peskov said.
"I think we should not talk about a war at all because it is impossible," the presidential spokesman concluded./tass
