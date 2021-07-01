Corona Virus Outbreak Had Spread in East Asia 20,000 Years Ago

An international study found that plague corona virus ever spread in East Asia more than 20,000 years ago. In this study, the scientists stated that they found traces of plague in the genetic order of people from that area.

An international team of scientists say they have found traces of an ancient plague in the ancestral genetic makeup of East Asians.

Professor Kirill Alexandrov of the CSIRO-QUT Synthetic Biology Alliance and the Center for Genomics and Personalized Health at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) along with researchers from the University of Arizona, University of California San Francisco and University of Adelaide, have published their findings in journal Current Biology on June 24, 2021.

According to their records, in the past 20 years, there have been three plague corona virus which has a serious impact. In 2002, plague The SARS-CoV virus from China that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) has killed more than 800 people.

Then in 2012 there was plague MERS-CoV which causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) which has killed more than 850 people. Then now there plague SARS-CoV-2 causes pandemic COVID-19 which has killed at least 3.8 million people.

However, plague corona virus actually not only happened since 20 years ago. New study on evolution through this human revealed that plague big corona virus others had spread thousands of years before.