Corona Virus Outbreak Had Spread in East Asia 20,000 Years Ago
An international team of scientists say they have found traces of an ancient plague in the ancestral genetic makeup of East Asians.
Professor Kirill Alexandrov of the CSIRO-QUT Synthetic Biology Alliance and the Center for Genomics and Personalized Health at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) along with researchers from the University of Arizona, University of California San Francisco and University of Adelaide, have published their findings in journal Current Biology on June 24, 2021.
However, plague corona virus actually not only happened since 20 years ago. New study on evolution through this human revealed that plague big corona virus others had spread thousands of years before.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Study: 94% of Patients with Cancer Respond well to COVID-19 Vaccines
- » Life Expectancy in Bulgaria Drops by 1.5 Years amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- » 500 BGN for Vaccination in Albena Resort
- » Incident: Bear Attacked a Woman in Park Belitsa
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases
- » Facebook Soon Will Ask You - Is Your Friend Extremist?