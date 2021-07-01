Princess Diana’s Ford Sold for over 50,000￡
The Princess of Wales, real name Diana Frances Spencer, loved cars and also liked to drive them herself. In May 1981, two years before her marriage to Charles, Diana received a gift from a future man in the form of a 3rd generation Ford Escort.
He has now auctioned for 52,640 GBP. The original assumption was somewhere between 30 and 40 thousand pounds.
A spokeswoman for the auction hall said she had confirmed the royal origins with a set of vehicle history, registration number and many photographs of Princess Diana in the car.
On the hood is a car of a silver frog, which Diana received from her sister Sarah. It is said that it was supposed to remind the princess of a fairy tale about a beautiful girl who, with her kiss, managed to turn a frog into a prince.
The car was out of the public interest for many years and no one had any idea where it ended. It was owned for 20 years by a woman who did not even tell her friends about it.
