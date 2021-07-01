Former Ministers and Politicians Involved in Vote-Buying Says Caretaker Interior Minister Rashkov

"There are nearly 100 signals for buying and selling votes in the law enforcement services. Among them is a signal for buying votes in the northwestern region from a well-known politician from an "ethnic party"."

This was announced by Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov at a briefing dedicated to security measures for upcoming elections.

The signals for buying votes so far are 97, but only for 9 of them have been initiated official criminal investigation.

A signal from Kyustendil is also being checked.

According to the minister, a former interior minister (Rashkov did not specify name) met with a former regional governor and another regional governor on leave for illness to discuss how to attract 15,000 Macedonians with Bulgarian citizenship to vote in Bulgaria.

In addition, Rashkov announced that an investigation is currently underway into a vote-buying signal in the Vratsa, Montana and Vidin regions by a well-known "ethnic party" politician.

The minister did not want to specify which politician was in question or which party.