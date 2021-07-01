Former Ministers and Politicians Involved in Vote-Buying Says Caretaker Interior Minister Rashkov

Politics | July 1, 2021, Thursday // 12:50
Bulgaria: Former Ministers and Politicians Involved in Vote-Buying Says Caretaker Interior Minister Rashkov facebook

"There are nearly 100 signals for buying and selling votes in the law enforcement services. Among them is a signal for buying votes in the northwestern region from a well-known politician from an "ethnic party"."

This was announced by Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov at a briefing dedicated to security measures for upcoming elections.

The signals for buying votes so far are 97, but only for 9 of them have been initiated official criminal investigation.

A signal from Kyustendil is also being checked.

According to the minister, a former interior minister (Rashkov did not specify name) met with a former regional governor and another regional governor on leave for illness to discuss how to attract 15,000 Macedonians with Bulgarian citizenship to vote in Bulgaria.

In addition, Rashkov announced that an investigation is currently underway into a vote-buying signal in the Vratsa, Montana and Vidin regions by a well-known "ethnic party" politician.

The minister did not want to specify which politician was in question or which party.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: buying, Rashkov, votes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria