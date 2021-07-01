Bulgaria with Third Highest COVID-19 Mortality in Europe Says First Official Analysis

First results from the analysis of the management of the pandemic in our country, which was ordered by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov were announced.

The analysis covers healthcare activities in the period from 1 March 2020 to 31 May 2021, in the context of the pandemic.

The mortality rate from COVID-19 is 123.4 per 100,000. Bulgaria ranks 21st in Europe in terms of coronavirus incidence.

"In terms of mortality, however, we are in third place" said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hristo Hinkov, Director of the National Center for Public Health and Analysis at a briefing, at which he presented the analysis of health care during the pandemic.

He clarified that there are three hypotheses for these statistics.

"One is that there is a unique factor, but it is obvious that there is no such thing for Bulgaria. The second hypothesis is that it is very possible that our health system has done poorly and this can be seen in many indicators.

The third explanation is that there is a large group of people who did not register and died at home, " said Assoc. Prof. Hinkov.

According to him, the number of hospitalized for the study period is 243,880 people, 28% of whom are due to coronavirus.

"Emergency physicians with the available resources have done their best to help people, despite the difficult conditions," said the specialist. He clarified that general practitioners joined the vaccination process in February 2021, with a sharp decline in activities in March, April and May during the lockdown.

Assoc. Prof. Hinkov stressed that people with chronic diseases were the biggest victims of the pandemic.

"We have had serious problems with mortality rates for a long time. We are the country with the highest standardized mortality rate among EU member states," he said.

According to him, in this respect Bulgaria is much worse than other EU countries.

"In 2020, the average life expectancy will decrease by 1.5 years. We are 6 years lower than the average for EU countries and last in the EU in terms of life expectancy in the last 7 years," Hinkov said.