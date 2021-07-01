FROM JULY 1: New Rules for Entering Bulgaria, Full List of Color Zones

The countries of the world will be divided into zones

New rules for entering Bulgaria from today. Countries around the world will be divided into red, orange and green zones, depending on the number of COVID-19 patients.

People coming from countries in the green zone will enter Bulgaria under the easiest regime. Additional tests will be performed on those arriving from the orange zone, and those from the red zone will not be allowed in our country. The list will be updated every week.

The system for digital COVID-certificates also starts today.

Color zones:



1. Green zone:



- if at the time of assessment the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is lower than 75 per 100,000 population and the weekly positivity of the laboratory tests performed is higher or equal to 4%; or



- if at the time of assessment the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is between 75 and 200 per 100,000 population and the weekly positivity of the laboratory tests performed is less than 4%.



2. Orange zone:



- if at the time of assessment the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is between 75 and 200 per 100,000 population and the weekly positivity of the laboratory tests performed is higher or equal to 4%; or



- if at the time of assessment the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is between 200 and 500 per 100,000 population.



3. Red zone:



- if at the time of assessment the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is higher than or equal to 500 per 100,000 population; or



- lack of sufficient information on the country, periodic updating of information or a reliable source of information, or if the level of the survey is lower than 300 samples per 100,000 population; or



- if a SARS-CoV-2 variant is of concern in the country concerned, taking into account sequencing volumes and

transmission





Countries

Green zone:



Austria, Germany, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Croatia, Greece, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, France, Norway, Republic of San Marino, Principality of Andorra, Principality of Monaco, Vatican City State.

Orange zone:



All countries outside the green and red zone.

Red zone:



India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Brazil, Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, United Republic of Tanzania, Seychelles, Republic of Namibia, Republic of Zambia, Tunisia, Oman, Malaysia, the Mongolian Republic of the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Chile, the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, the Republic of Argentina, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Paraguay, the Multinational State of Bolivia, the Republic of Peru, the Republic of Costa Rica, the Republic of Guatemala and the Republic of Cuba.

Countries with which the Republic of Bulgaria has reached an agreement on free passage on a reciprocal basis:

Romania, Czech Republic.





Requirements for Entry into Bulgaria by zones

Green zone:



- are allowed on the territory of the country upon presentation of valid EU digital COVID vaccination certificate or similar document,

- in the absence of a valid EU digital COVID certificate or similar document, the person shall be quarantined for 10 days,

- the director of the relevant regional health inspectorate may revoke the quarantine prescription issued by e-mail of a document showing a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test.

The prescription shall be revoked within 24 hours from the presentation of the document showing a negative result from the conducted examination.

Orange zone:



- are allowed on the territory of the country only upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination, disease or testing, or on a similar document containing the same data as the EU digital COVID certificate.

- At not less than 5 percent in total, from the entrants, from countries of orange zones, a survey is conducted for COVID-19 with rapid antigen test.

Red zone:



- not allowed on the territory of the country