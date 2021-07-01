New in Bulgaria: All Online Purchases from Outside the EU will be Subject to VAT
From today, all online purchases from outside the European Union will be subject to VAT. Until now, receiving only small shipments up to 22 euros has been exempt from tax. In addition to charging VAT, a customs declaration will be submitted for the shipments.
The change enters into force as part of the European Union's e-commerce package, which introduces new rules for distance selling. The aim is to limit tax evasion by deliberately declaring imports of small consignments.
