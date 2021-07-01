New in Bulgaria: All Online Purchases from Outside the EU will be Subject to VAT

Business » INDUSTRY | July 1, 2021, Thursday // 08:07
Bulgaria: New in Bulgaria: All Online Purchases from Outside the EU will be Subject to VAT pixabay.com

From today, all online purchases from outside the European Union will be subject to VAT. Until now, receiving only small shipments up to 22 euros has been exempt from tax. In addition to charging VAT, a customs declaration will be submitted for the shipments.

The change enters into force as part of the European Union's e-commerce package, which introduces new rules for distance selling. The aim is to limit tax evasion by deliberately declaring imports of small consignments.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: online shopping, VAT, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria