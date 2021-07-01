Dangerous Weather with Heat and Summer Storms on the First Day of July

On the first day of July, the heat will slowly begin to subside in some western areas. However, afternoon temperatures still remain high in the range of 32-37 degrees. The highest values ​​will be in the central and eastern regions of the Upper Thracian Lowland.

It will be sunny in the morning, but around noon and later in the hours until midnight, first in the West, and then gradually in the northeastern regions, there will be conditions for local summer storms with short-term heavy rainfall, thunder and hail. Due to the relatively high temperatures, there is a danger that the hail will be larger.

No precipitation is expected around the coast during the day. Conditions for such will be available only on the night before Friday. The air temperature will be about 30 degrees, the sea water - about 24-25, the excitement - insignificant.

There will be afternoon rain with thunderstorms again on Friday. There will be a slight cooling with the appearance of a cooler northwest wind. During the weekends there is a higher probability of precipitation on Saturday, while on Sunday there are variable clouds with insignificant precipitation in isolated places, mainly around and in the mountains.

At the beginning of next week, daily temperatures will fluctuate around 30 degrees. After a temporary calming of the weather on Monday, a new cold atmospheric front with summer storms and hail is expected on Tuesday./Nova TV