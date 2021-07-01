COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 78 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | July 1, 2021, Thursday // 08:04
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 78 New Cases pixabay.com

78 are the new cases of coronavirus, with more than 13 thousand tests performed. 179 people remain for treatment in the intensive care unit. There are 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.

188 have recovered. More than 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given. And shortly before noon, the Ministry of Health will present an analysis of the health care of the population in a pandemic.

