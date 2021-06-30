All Additional 1,637 Voting Machines for Upcoming Elections Are Delivered Announced Caretaker Cabinet

All 1,637 voting machines needed for the elections have been delivered, caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said before the start of the weekly government meeting on June 30.

"Тhe additional machines arrived late last night. Regarding the government's commitments together with the CEC, we have provided the total number of machines, necessary for the parliamentary elections," Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said before the government meeting.

On June 21, it became known that the CEC was ordering an additional 1,637 voting machines for the upcoming elections with a maximum estimated value of BGN 8.9 million.

The devices are provided by the manufacturer "Smartmatic".

The need for additional machines appeared after the changes in the Electoral Code made by the 45th National Assembly, according to which in sections with more than 300 registered voters it is obligatory to vote by machine.