MiG-29 Pilot Valentin Terziev, Posthumously Awarded Order of St. George

Society | June 30, 2021, Wednesday // 13:30
The military pilot Valentin Terziev, who died during exercise with his MiG-29 fighter, was posthumously promoted to the rank of "lieutenant colonel", Ministry of Defense announced.

By order of the Minister. Terziev was awarded the Order of St. George First Degree for officers.

With a military ceremony today, June 30, at the Graf Ignatievo air base, a last tribute was paid to the military pilot.

He died on June 9 while flying over the sea near Shabla with a MiG-29.

The Ministry announced that the mourning ceremony was attended by President Rumen Radev, who is also a ex-military pilot, Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Air Force Commander Major General Dimitar Petrov, senior military officers and colleagues.

They expressed gratitude for the responsible and professional service, for his dedication and love for the Motherland, for his will to overcome the risks in the profession, the message says.

Last tribute to their colleague, considered one of the best Bulgarian pilots, was paid by the servicemen and civilians from all air bases in the Air Force.

