Today is 50th Anniversary of Tragic Death of G.Asparuhov and N.Kotkov, Legends of Bulgarian Football

June 30 marks the 50th anniversary of the death of two of the biggest names in Bulgarian football - Georgi Asparuhov-Gundi and Nikola Kotkov.

On this occasion, the State Archives Agency presented in a video 30 photos from events with the two players, 28 of which are stated to have not been published so far. see here

The photos are stored in the fund of the newspaper "Vecherni novini" in the State Archives - Sofia. Asparuhov and Kotkov died in a car accident in the Vitinya pass.

From 1962 to 1968 the two strikers played together in the national team of Bulgaria.

With 200 games and 125 goals, Asparuhov is a legend of "Levski".

Kotkov spent most of his career at Lokomotiv (Sofia), with which he played over 270 games and scored more than 140 goals, becoming champion in 1963-1964. From 1969 to 1971 he played with Asparuhov in "Levski".